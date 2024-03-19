“Because vast ambient sounds shouldn’t just be for larger pedals with vast price points”: Walrus Audio democratizes atmospheric reverb tones with the affordable Fundamental Ambient

By Matt Parker
published

The boutique builder’s back-to-basics line offers a cheaper alternative to high-concept, high-priced atmospheric pedals

Walrus Audio Fundamental Ambient
(Image credit: Walrus Audio)

Walrus Audio has announced a new addition to its popular Fundamental Series, in the shape of an atmospheric reverb pedal, the Fundamental Ambient.

The arrival of the Fundamentals caused much chatter in the pedal community last year. The idea of the series was to offer a genuinely affordable line of basic, US-made builds that could continue to earn their keep on your pedalboard far beyond the beginner stages of your playing journey.

All of the Fundamentals were priced between $99 and $129 at launch and were notable for their minimal but stylish aesthetics and slider-equipped control layouts. 

The eight-strong launch range included all of the usual suspects – including Delay, Reverb, Chorus, Drive, Distortion etc. – albeit with the build quality and tonal know-how of one of the leading boutique brands.

All of which brings us to the new arrival, the Fundamental Ambient: intended to offer an affordable alternative to the luxurious line of bells and whistles ambient boxes that have been de rigeur since the arrival of the Strymon Cloudburst

Or, as Walrus puts it: “Because vast ambient sounds shouldn’t just be for larger pedals with vast price points.” 

The pedal offers a choice of three expansive reverb modes: Deep, Lush and Haze. Deep immediately sounds like fun – described as a “dark ambient reverb with an added low octave” – while Lush is “breathy” with a significantly extended sustain and Haze adds a bit of filtering, to create a distorted, reduced-sample rate sound.

Then, on top of the Mode mini-switch, there are three sliders to tailor Decay, Tone and Mix levels, accordingly.   

Walrus Audio Fundamental Ambient

(Image credit: Walrus Audio)

Price point aside, part of the Fundamental line’s appeal for established players has also been its ability to offer great tones in simplified formats and, while no one doubts the tonal credentials of the likes of the Cloudburst or Walrus’ own Slö unit, they can be fairly complex beasts.

This is where we suspect the Ambient is best pitched: at players who want a grab-it-and-go box of shoegaze and post-rock reverbs, without the actual shoegazing. 

At $129, the Fundamental Ambient also shaves a sizeable chunk off the typical price tags of the high-end ambient offerings – including the firm’s own $219 Slö Multi Texture Reverb. 

Walrus, however, is clearly confident that there is a market for both options and we suspect it’s right in its convictions.

For more information on the Fundamental Ambient, head to Walrus Audio.

For more on the rest of the lineup, check out Guitarist’s review of the Walrus Audio Fundamental Series.  

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a staff writer for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.