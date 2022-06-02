NAMM 2022: Walrus Audio’s new Lore Reverse Soundscape Generator is post-rock in a pedal

NAMM 2022: Walrus Audio has unveiled the Lore Reverse Soundscape Generator, a combined reverb pedal and multi-effects unit that offers a fresh perspective on ambient and shoegaze-worthy textural sounds.

The Lore features five different programs, driven by two DSP chips running in series, each with their own analog feedback path:

Reverse Delay into Reverse Reverb Reverse Delay into Octave Up Reverb Reverse Delay into Octave Down Reverb Reverse Reverb into Forward Reverb Pitch Delay into Pitch Delay

Most intriguing among the programs is the Reverse into Forward Reverb, which provides near-infinite sustained pads, as well as the Pitch Delay into Pitch Delay setting, which ramps up to sequencer levels of rapid pitch alterations, not to mention nightmarish EarthQuaker Devices Rainbow Machine shifts.

Suffice to say, the sonic results will be a dream come true for players of the post-rock/shoegaze/ambient persuasion, from My Bloody Valentine-esque washes to Explosions in the Sky-worthy soundscapes.

Effects are adjusted via the expected Feedback, Mod, Mix, Time, Tone and Program parameters, while Regen adjusts the intensity of octave effects and X tweaks different effects per program.

(Image credit: Walrus Audio)

As is customary with Walrus’s latest output, momentary features are also onboard for adjusting modulation speed or warping delay time for woozy rising and sinking effects.

This one covers a lot of ground – for our money, you can file it under one of the most exciting pedal launches to land in NAMM 2022.

The Lore is available from June 23 for $299. Head over to Walrus Audio (opens in new tab) for more info, and visit our NAMM 2022 news hub for all the latest developments from the world’s biggest guitar gear show.