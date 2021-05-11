Walrus Audio bolsters its modulation lineup with the Polychrome analog flanger

Walrus Audio has debuted its latest modulation pedal, the Polychrome analog flanger.

Like the Julia chorus/vibrato and Lillian phaser before it, the Polychrome offers stunning artwork – this time, inspired by the noble iguana – and a wealth of controls to eke maximum tone from an analog format.

(Image credit: Walrus Audio)

For starters, a Voice switch allows players to obtain a more complex, notched flange effect, and the Shape switch can add a random LFO for more esoteric textures.

More traditional controls include Rate, Depth, Sweep and Feedback, while the D-F-V knob blends the amount of dry and delayed signal – from no effect to traditional flange, right up to full pitch vibrato.

Plus, by holding the soft-touch relay bypass switch in bypassed mode, players can access a momentary mode for quick blasts of modulation.

The Polychrome is available now for $199. Head over to Walrus Audio for more info.