Cory Wong and Wampler unite for the Wong Compressor – “the most versatile compressor that has ever existed”

Wampler has teamed up with Cory Wong for the aptly named Wong Compressor – a dual-function compressor pedal that, according to the pedal specialist, is at the heart of Wong’s uber-clean funk tone.

The dual functionality of the pedal arises from its two footswitches, which each engage the compressor and boost sides of the stompbox. Put together, the two circuits result in a “dynamic toolkit” that can be used to navigate an impressive range of tonal embellishments.

The majority of the action takes place in the compressor side of the pedal. Operated via the independent Compress footswitch, it utilizes Volume, Sustain, Attack and Blend knobs, as well as Brian Wampler’s “signature Tone control”.

As far as compression controls go, it’s all fairly self-explanatory, with the unique Tone control vowing to add additional “sparkle and chime” into the mix.

One final compression control, a side-mounted Comp On button, can be engaged for an always-on mode for when the Wong Compressor is needed solely for its boost pedal circuit.

Speaking of which, the boost function has a footswitch of its own, as well as a sole Boost control knob and Mids/Flat toggle switch. Notably, the circuit is based on classic MDX Strat boost-style circuitry once favored by Eric Clapton.

In practice, the Mids/Flat toggle flicks between a flat frequency boost voice and a more saturated, mids-focused alternative, while Boost, unsurprisingly, balances the level of boost that’s introduced into the signal.

In a bid to become a “complete solution for sculpting tone either on stage or in the studio”, the Wong Compressor comes equipped with an XLR Out – a Wampler first appointment that lets players use the pedal for direction connection to PA, mixers or audio interfaces.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Wampler) (Image credit: Wampler) (Image credit: Wampler) (Image credit: Wampler)

As an added bonus, a Ground Lift button can be found on the left hand side to wrestle with any unwanted ground noise.

“This [pedal] is made for the modern player who seeks the analog tone of the past,” Wong said in a demo video. “Wampler and I have designed this pedal to be a compressor and boost and DI.

“One of the things that I’ve found in common with all the best compressors, is that they don’t take your tone and squash it down,” he went on. “What Brian Wampler and I have worked on is to find a compressor that will take that dynamic range, tighten it up and make it actually feel fatter and fuller.”

The Wong Compressor is available now for $270.

Head over to Wampler (opens in new tab) to find out more.

It’s Wong’s second signature pedal in as many years, after the Vulfpeck rhythm hero teamed up with Jackson Audio in 2022 for The Optimist dual overdrive.