Wampler aims to blend high-gain sounds of the past and present with new Pantheon Deluxe dual overdrive pedal

Wampler has unveiled a new overdrive pedal, a hefty dual 'drive unit called the Pantheon Deluxe.

An expanded version of the company's Pantheon pedal, the Pantheon Deluxe boasts a pair of independent circuits, one that reaches back to the past for some classic, Blues Breaker-style grit, and another (Channel 2) that – similarly to the original Pantheon – aims to add some refined, 21st century complexity to the Blues Breaker equation.

Each of the channels boasts its own set of gain, level, treble and bass controls, with a single global Presence control in the middle for adding brightness to both channels simultaneously.

Up top is an Order switch, which lets users easily switch the stacking order of the 'drives, while independent sets of inputs and outputs allow for the insertion of a pedal (or multiple) between the two channels, or for running the pedal in stereo to multiple guitar amps.

There's plenty going on on the sides of the Pantheon Deluxe as well, with MIDI In and Out (a first on a Wampler overdrive pedal), and independent Gain Level and Voicing switches for each channel.

The Wampler Pantheon Deluxe dual overdrive pedal runs on 9-18V power, and is available now for $269.97.

For more info, stop by Wampler.