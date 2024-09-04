“A celebration of Dimebag’s timeless influence”: Dimebag Darrell’s crushing Warhead amp has been revived as a compact lunchbox amp – and it was tested during Pantera rehearsals

By
published

The affordable 40-watt amp head looks to faithfully deliver “pure, unfiltered Dimebag tone” with pre-set EQ circuits and identical settings – and was put through its paces with Pantera by Zakk Wylde

Warhead Amps Dimebag Darrell lunchbox amp
(Image credit: David Tan/Shinko Music/Getty Images / Warhead Amps)

After well over a year of waiting, Dimebag Darrell’s legendary Warhead guitar amp – which was at the foundation of the late guitar great’s influential metal tone – has finally been resurrected.

News of the Warhead’s revival first made its way online in July 2023, when it was confirmed Dimebag’s flagship Randall amp would be making a much-anticipated comeback.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.