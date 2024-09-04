“A celebration of Dimebag’s timeless influence”: Dimebag Darrell’s crushing Warhead amp has been revived as a compact lunchbox amp – and it was tested during Pantera rehearsals

After well over a year of waiting, Dimebag Darrell’s legendary Warhead guitar amp – which was at the foundation of the late guitar great’s influential metal tone – has finally been resurrected.

News of the Warhead’s revival first made its way online in July 2023, when it was confirmed Dimebag’s flagship Randall amp would be making a much-anticipated comeback.

However, that initial announcement teased that the Warhead would return at some point by the end of 2023 – a timescale that, obviously, wasn’t adhered to.

But now the Warhead is officially back – but it’s taken on a form that many probably weren’t expecting.

Rather than resurrecting the fully fledged amp head, the Warhead has been reimagined as a smaller, portable 40-watt lunchbox amp, which has been masterminded by KHDK Electronics’ David Karon.

Karon – who worked at amp’s original maker Randall, and had collaborated closely with Dimebag on his amp designs – partnered with Dime’s former guitar tech, Grady Champion, and Rita Haney to make this new Warhead.

What's more, the new Warhead was officially signed off after it was put through its paces and rigorously tested by Zakk Wylde during Pantera rehearsals.

In a launch video, Champion says the compact repro of the original Warhead amp was built by closely studying some of Dimebag’s original gear, and was a true “labor of love” to get over the finish line.

“It’s like having a little piece of Dime with you everywhere,” Champion notes. “Dime would be so proud of this right now.”

Launched under the new dedicated Warhead brand umbrella, the Warhead lunchbox amp arrives with a no-nonsense control set that comprises Master, Gain and Presence parameters, as well as a three-band EQ.

Under the hood, it promises “authentic sound engineering” with the same pre-EQ circuits and identical settings to deliver “pure, unfiltered Dimebag tone”.

“You’re getting the same 40-watt, single-channel, solid-state power amp, crafted with input from Dimebag’s closest crew,” a statement on the Warhead website says. “Building on the heritage of the original early 2000s Warhead, the new mini amp is a heartfelt tribute and a celebration of Dimebag Darrell’s timeless influence.

“More than two years in the making, it is a true labor of love and our homage to the man who has deeply touched all our hearts.”

The Warhead’s original limited launch edition has already sold out, but the standard Black Edition is available to pre-order now ahead of a November shipping.

Notably, the Warhead weighs in at $529, which, by today’s standards, doesn’t make it just a competitively priced high-end lunchbox amp, but also one of the most affordable – and conveniently sized – signature amps you could hope to find.

Head over to Warhead to find out more.