“We were at an EMI dinner, and David Gilmour was there. I said, ‘By far, you’re my favorite guitar player. How do you come up with those melodies?’” W.A.S.P.’s Blackie Lawless on the invaluable advice he received from the Pink Floyd icon

By
Contributions from
published

Lawless has also revealed why he had to switch to bass for the band's first two albums

Left-Blackie Lawless of W.A.S.P. performs at The Regency Ballroom on December 09, 2022 in San Francisco, California; Right-David Gilmour performs live on stage at Madison Square Garden on April 12, 2016 in New York City
(Image credit: Left-Steve Jennings/Getty Images; Right-Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

Blackie Lawless is best known for his work with shock rock band W.A.S.P. Although a guitarist by trade, Lawless played bass on the band's debut album, W.A.S.P. (1984), and The Last Command (1985), due to a rotating lineup of bassists. However, his smooth transition back to guitar for their 1986 album Inside the Electric Circus was partly influenced by advice from Pink Floyd's David Gilmour at an industry dinner.

“I've heard other guitar players say they approach guitars like being a singer. My favorite guitar player is David Gilmour,” Lawless says in an upcoming Guitar World interview. “We were at an EMI dinner one night, and he was there. I started talking to him and said, ‘By far, you're my favorite guitar player. How do you come up with those melodies?’

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from