Watch an animated Weezer shred the Simpsons theme song

Weezer may have pushed back the release of their '80s hard rock-inspired album, Van Weezer, due to the coronavirus, but they’ve still been giving us plenty of guitar-heavy music to sink our teeth into in the meantime.

Last week it was the anthemic Van Weezer track Hero, complete with a video in which front man Rivers Cuomo wields a none-more-pointy Guild X-88 Flying Star electric guitar while co-guitarist Brian Bell rips some ‘80s-approved triplets on a Les Paul.

Now, the band has appeared on a new episode of the Simpsons as a cover act named Sailor’s Delight – the house band on a romantic cruise taken by Homer and Marge.

In addition to debuted another new Van Weezer track, Blue Dream, the episode also sees Cuomo and co, in grand Simpsons tradition, tackling the show’s theme song and, well, shredding the heck out of it.

You can find out more about Van Weezer in our original story, and check out the band’s Simpsons theme above.