Watch Corey Taylor and Van Halen's Michael Anthony join John 5 for a crazy-accurate cover of You Really Got Me

Footage has emerged of John 5 – joined by Slipknot/Stone Sour vocalist Corey Taylor and ex-Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony – performing Van Halen classic – and Kinks cover – You Really Got Me.

The clip – posted to John 5's YouTube channel – was filmed at a stop off in LA on the Rob Zombie/former David Lee Roth guitarist's 2019 tour, as part of his Live Invasion DVD. You Really Got Me didn't make the final cut, but it's available for you to watch now in all its glory.

The release comes after last week's tragic news of Eddie Van Halen's passing, which prompted an outpouring of grief from the guitar community.

“It’s difficult to put into words the impact that Eddie Van Halen had on my life,” says John 5 of the video. “There’s no one that influenced me more than Eddie, he was an inventor, an amazing songwriter and the greatest guitar player that ever lived. R.I.P my friend.

The guitarist performs a fitting tribute to the late, great EVH as he navigates the track's blistering two-handed tapping solo and attitude-packed riff work.

He continues, “As a special tribute here’s an unreleased track from the Live Invasion album featuring Michael Anthony, Corey Taylor and Fred Coury from The Whiskey which was one of the venues Eddie played the most in LA.”

John 5 is among several A-list guitar players who have posted performance-based tributes the wake of Eddie Van Halen's passing. Steel Panther's Satchel shared his version of Unchained, while Machine Head's Robb Flynn tackled Eruption.