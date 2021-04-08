Watch David Gilmour perform Albatross from the Mick Fleetwood & Friends Peter Green tribute concert

Mick Fleetwood & Friends have released footage of the David Gilmour-featuring Albatross from the iconic 2020 live concert celebrating the music, life and legacy of late electric guitar legend Peter Green.

With former Fleetwood Mac member Rick Vito and house band guitarist Andy Fairweather Low providing supporting chords, the Pink Floyd legend is given free reign to let loose with some seriously sweet lines on a lap-steel for three-and-a-half minutes. You can listen to the whole performance in the video above.

The three guitarists were joined on the stage by bass guitar player Dave Bronze, Zak Starkey on percussion and, of course, Mick Fleetwood on the drums.

Albatross is our latest taste of the celebratory concert, which will be streamed online for the first time on April 24 in HD and 4K with Dolby Atmos sound. After the online event airs, physical formats of the gig will go up for sale on April 30.

On the night, Mick Fleetwood was joined by an array of guitar heroes, including Kirk Hammett, Noel Gallagher, John Mayall and Pete Townshend, who all assembled at the legendary Palladium in London to celebrate Peter Green’s music.

“Peter Green taught me two unassailable lessons when it came to music: less is more and don’t worry about being clever,” said Mick Fleetwood. “He played from his heart, which is why so many people, musicians and appreciators alike gathered in London to pay tribute to him, all of us together earring witness to the magic of Peter’s music."

Head over to the Mick Fleetwood & Friends website to find out more about the star-studded concert.