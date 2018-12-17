Watch Halestorm Star in the Latest Episode of Ernie Ball's 'String Theory' Series

Today we bring you the latest episode of String Theory, this time starring Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger. You can watch it above.

A web series created by Ernie Ball, String Theory explores the sonic origins of influential and innovative musicians. In the episode, Hale and Hottinger discuss their beginnings with music and guitar, their love of playing, plus their relationship with Ernie Ball and much more.

“I cite guitar playing and I cite this band with pushing me forward and giving me that North Star," Hale says. "It's a feeling, it's a thing that you carry with you, it's a fire."

For the latest on Ernie Ball, head over to ernieball.com.