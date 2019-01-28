Watch Judas Priest Perform "Killing Machine" for the First Time in 40 Years

Last night, January 28, Judas Priest kicked off a new European leg on their ongoing Firepower tour at Le Zenith in Paris. They marked the occasion by pulling out a deep cut, “Killing Machine,” the title track to their 1978 fifth studio album (the effort was renamed Hell Bent for Leather in the U.S.). The rendition was the band’s first performance of the song in 40 years.

You can check out fan-filmed footage of “Killing Machine” above.

"Killing Machine" is the latest rare cut to be added to Priest setlists on the Firepower tour. In August of last year they performed 1978’s “Delivering the Goods” for the first time in 38 years, and prior to that they had added in rarely-heard tracks like 1978’s “Saints in Hell," 1976’s “Tyrant” and 1984's "Some Heads Are Gonna Roll."