Watch members of Judas Priest, Halestorm, Alice in Chains and more absolutely nail Thin Lizzy’s Bad Reputation

We’ve seen a lot of quarantine video collaborations over the past few months, but former Machine Head electric guitar player Phil Demmel may have just won the collabo-prize with his Collab-A-Jam #1.

The new video sees the former Machine Head guitarist take on Thin Lizzy’s Bad Reputation with a lineup consisting of Judas Priest shredder Richie Faulkner, Alice in Chains bassist Mike Inez, Sacred Reich drummer Dave McClain and, on vocals, “Thin” Lzzy Hale.

In addition to turning in a killer performance, the rendition features a good two-and-a-half minutes or so of Faulkner and Demmel trading off positively ripping licks on their respective Epiphone and Jackson signature guitars.

It’s a more-than-satisfying performance, though it also raises as many questions as it answers. In particular, is Faulkner’s home actually outfitted with a full wall of Marshalls? We can only hope so.

You can check out the Collab-A-Jam #1 above, and Demmel promises there are more to come.