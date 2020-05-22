Trending

Watch members of Judas Priest, Halestorm, Alice in Chains and more absolutely nail Thin Lizzy’s Bad Reputation

By

Former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel assembled the group for his Collab-A-Jam #1

We’ve seen a lot of quarantine video collaborations over the past few months, but former Machine Head electric guitar player Phil Demmel may have just won the collabo-prize with his Collab-A-Jam #1.

The new video sees the former Machine Head guitarist take on Thin Lizzy’s Bad Reputation with a lineup consisting of Judas Priest shredder Richie Faulkner, Alice in Chains bassist Mike Inez, Sacred Reich drummer Dave McClain and, on vocals, “Thin” Lzzy Hale.

In addition to turning in a killer performance, the rendition features a good two-and-a-half minutes or so of Faulkner and Demmel trading off positively ripping licks on their respective Epiphone and Jackson signature guitars.

It’s a more-than-satisfying performance, though it also raises as many questions as it answers. In particular, is Faulkner’s home actually outfitted with a full wall of Marshalls? We can only hope so.

You can check out the Collab-A-Jam #1 above, and Demmel promises there are more to come.