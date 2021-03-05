Watch members of System of a Down and Vio-lence deliver a crushing cover of Stone Temple Pilots’ Dead & Bloated

Vio-lence and ex-Machine Head electric guitar player Phil Demmel, System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian, singer and musician Jason Christopher and drummer Brandon Pertzborn, both of whom have played with Corey Taylor, have recorded a virtual jam on Stone Temple Pilot’s 1992 song, Dead & Bloated.

The quarantine cover was posted on Christopher’s Instagram page, where he wrote:

“I hope you enjoy watching this as much as we enjoyed making it.

"I would like to thank the homeys: @jayruston for taking time out of his busy schedule to do this sweet mix, @rarebirdlit for the studio, @dirtyern12 for making this rad video, and @ra_diaz for the company. And my brothers in arms: @phildemmel @shavoodadjian @brandonpertzborn

"I love you guys so much and thank you for absolutely crushing this!! I hope we did @stpband justice.”

You can check out the performance above.

In non-quarantine news, Demmel recently paired up with former and current members of Overkill and Dream Theater in BPMD, which he described to Guitar World as “four dudes jamming covers.”

The group takes on hard rock classics from Grand Funk Railroad, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Ted Nugent. “I was a '70s kid, so these are all bands I [that] loved and really got me into heavy music,” Demmel said.