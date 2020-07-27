Watch members of Tool, Primus, Mastodon and Coheed and Cambria absolutely crush Rush’s classic Anthem

When it comes to the art of the quarantine video jam, no one has killed it these past few months quite like Two Minutes to Late Night, who have slayed us with insane covers of AC/DC’s Riff Raff and Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill.

But the self-proclaimed “world’s only heavy metal-themed talk show” may have topped themselves with their newest video, a crazy-awesome take on Rush’s Anthem, featuring Tool’s Danny Carey on drums, Primus’s Les Claypool on bass and an electric guitar trio consisting of Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher, Mutoid Man’s Stephen Brodsky and TMTLN co-creator Jordan Olds (a k a “Gwarsenio Hall”).

On vocals, meanwhile, is Coheed and Cambria frontman and avowed Rush fanatic Claudio Sanchez, who handles Geddy Lee’s helium-range vocals with ease.

Needless to say, the jam is awesome. What’s more, all the artists involved are donating their fees for the video to the Cancer Research Institute.

For more on Two Minutes to Late Night, head over to their official YouTube channel.