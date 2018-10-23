Watch Metallica's First—And Only—Live Performance of "To Live Is to Die"

Metallica have shared a live performance clip of the ...And Justice for All instrumental "To Live Is to Die," at the Fillmore in San Francisco, on December 7, 2011, during their four-night stand to celebrate their 30th anniversary as a band. The rendition is the only time Metallica have ever performed the song onstage.

Last week we showed you the live debut of “Dyers Eve” so for this week’s #30YearsOfJustice video, we bring you the first (and only!) time that “To Live Is To Die” was played live on stage in its entirety on Dec 7, 2011 at The Fillmore in San Francisco! https://t.co/sfyKbpIuKCOctober 22, 2018

The video is the latest in a series of offerings from the band in the run-up to the 30th anniversary deluxe release of...And Justice for All, will be issued on November 2 on the band's own Blackened Recordings.

As previously reported , the expanded and deluxe editions of …And Justice for All will feature previously unreleased material, including demos, rough mixes, video, live albums, interviews, never before seen photos and more.

The album has been remastered for the most advanced sound quality, as overseen by Greg Fidelman, and will be available in multiple digital and physical configurations. Pre-orders of all configurations will receive an instant download of “Dyers Eve (Remastered),” while pre-orders of the expanded and deluxe editions will receive an additional instant download of “Eye of the Beholder (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, England - October 10th, 1988).”

The …And Justice for All reissue will be available physically as a Standard Double 180 gram LP, Standard CD, 3 CD Expanded Edition, Cassette, Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set and digitally as a Standard album (available to stream and download), an Expanded Edition (available for download only), and a Digital Deluxe Box Set (available for streaming and download).

The Expanded Edition will include previously unreleased demos, rough mixes, previously unreleased live tracks, and an expanded booklet of never-before-seen Ross Halfin photos.

The one-pressing-only Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set will include the remastered double 180g LP, a “One” picture disc, 3 LPs featuring their iconic performance from Seattle in 1989 remixed by Greg Fidelman, 11 CDs, 4 DVDs, a set of four patches, a Pushead print, a tour laminate, lyric sheets, a download card for all material in the set, and a deluxe 120-page book with never-before-seen photos and never-before told stories from the people who were there.