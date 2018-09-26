Watch Motley Crue Perform "Shout at the Devil" at the 1983 US Festival

Motley Crue’s Shout at the Devil was released on September 26, 1983—35 years ago today.

Their second full-length overall, the record, which arrived in stores with a controversial black-on-black pentagram-emblazoned cover, proved to be the band’s mainstream breakthrough—elaborate videos for “Looks That Kill” and “Too Young to Fall in Love” were mainstays on MTV, and Motley’s stint as the opening act for Ozzy Osbourne on his Bark at the Moon tour has become legendary both for their performances as well as the band’s offstage hijinks.

In recognition of the album’s 35th anniversary, check out this live performance of “Shout at the Devil” from Motley’s set at the US Festival in San Bernardino, California. Filmed on May 29, 1983, it predates the release of the song and record by roughly four months. Indeed, Vince Neil introduces "Shout" by calling it the “title track from our up-and-coming album.”

As previously reported, Motley Crue, who wrapped up their Final Tour in 2015, have been in the studio with producer Bob Rock working on new material that is likely to be included in the film adaptation of their 2001 autobiography, The Dirt—Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band.

"Exciting news!" wrote Vince Neil on Twitter earlier this month. "I'll be going back in [the] recording studio in a few weeks with the boys to record four brand new Mötley Crüe tracks! Rock on!"