Watch Nita Strauss Jam with Steve Vai at the 'Big Mama Jama Jam-A-Thon' in L.A.

Nita Strauss has shared Episode 1 of “The Road to Chaos,” which chronicles her life in the lead-up to the release of her debut solo album, Controlled Chaos.

In the video, Strauss can be seen jamming with Steve Vai at Vai’s Big Mama Jama Jam-A-Thon event in Los Angeles.

As previously reported, Controlled Chaos is due for release on November 16 via Sumerian Records.

Said Strauss, who is currently a member of Alice Cooper’s band and who has played with Jermaine Jackson, the Iron Maidens, Femme Fatale and more, about the album: "From bright and fun to aggressive and dark, from peaceful to chaotic, this album is a way for me to give the listener a glimpse into my personality and what goes on inside my mind."

She added in a post on her official website: “Producing and doing the majority of the engineering on this record myself was a challenge for me in so many ways and I learned A LOT about myself in the process but I am beyond thrilled with how it came out!!!!! And so happy to get to share it with you guys now!!! I’m writing this post with tears in my eyes thinking of the journey of the last few months… you guys… WE DID IT!!!!!!”

Controlled Chaos is available for pre-order at NitaStrauss.com.