Watch Paul McCartney, Ron Wood and Ringo Starr Perform The Beatles' "Get Back"

Paul McCartney welcomed a few very special guests to the stage at his show at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday, December 16.

Prior to performing the Beatles classic, “Get Back,” he informed the crowd he had a little “surprise” for them.

“First of all, I’d like to introduce the fantastic member of the Rolling Stones, Ronnie Wood!,” McCartney said.

After Wood came out to massive applause, McCartney said to him: “And I believe we’ve got someone else here…the ever-fantastic Mr. Ringo Starr!”

With the former Beatles drummer situated behind the kit, McCartney then joked, “I think we might as well do a song together.”

You can check out footage of the three British rock legends performing “Get Back” above.