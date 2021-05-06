Watch rare footage of J Mascis performing with Sonic Youth in 1987

Sonic Youth have released rare footage of a two-track set they performed with Dinosaur Jr. guitarist J Mascis in 1987.

Taking place at The Rat (aka The Rathskeller) – a Boston, Massachusetts venue which hosted such names as Talking Heads, the Pixies and Dead Kennedys prior to its closure in 1997 – the gig comprised two covers: Crime's Hot Wire My Heart and The Stooges classic I Wanna Be Your Dog. Mascis can be seen playing electric guitar on the latter.

The impromptu set also benefitted Boston-based independent music magazine Forced Exposure.

Sharing the footage to YouTube, Sonic Youth writes: “The short, unannounced SY set consists of two covers - performed on gear borrowed from Dredd Foole and the Din... Steve Albini is the MC and J Mascis joins us on additional guitar on The Stooges cover.”

Dinosaur Jr. dropped their first album in five years, Sweep It Into Space, last month, following 2016's Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not. Released through Jagjaguwar, the full-length was recorded at J Mascis's Biquiteen Studios in Amherst, Massachusetts, and was co-produced by Kurt Vile.

More recently, Mascis appeared on the latest episode of Fender's Re-Creation YouTube series. Wielding a Fender Acoustasonic Jazzmaster, the guitarist delivered a brand-new rendition of Dinosaur Jr.'s Freak Scene, taken from 1988's Bug.