Dinosaur Jr. unveil new single I Ran Away, announce Kurt Vile-produced album Sweep It Into Space

Alt-rock heavyweights Dinosaur Jr. have announced new album Sweep It Into Space, and shared a glimpse of what's on offer with new single I Ran Away.

After its scheduled mid-2020 release date was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new record is set to arrive April 23 via Jagjaguwar, and is the trio's first since 2016's Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not.

Recorded at frontman J Mascis's Biquiteen Studios in Amherst, Massachusetts, Sweep It Into Space was co-produced by Kurt Vile – who also played 12-string guitar on I Ran Away.

However, due to the March lockdown heralded by the pandemic, the band's time with Vile was cut short, leaving Mascis to mimic some of his guitar lines on the new single.

“I was listening to a lot of Thin Lizzy, so I was trying to get some of that dueling twin lead sound,” he recalls.

“But the recording session was pretty well finished by the time things really hit the fan. When the lockdown happened in March, that meant I was on my own. But it was cool.”

Check out Sweep It Into Space's tracklisting below:

I Ain’t I Met The Stones To Be Waiting I Ran Away Garden Hide Another Round And Me I Expect It Always Take It Back N Say Walking To You You Wonder