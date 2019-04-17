Watch the First Episode of “History of Led Zeppelin”

Led Zeppelin have released Episode 1 of “History of Led Zeppelin,” the first in a series of short stories celebrating the band’s history. You can check out the short video above.

Episode 1 details the story of the young band entering London's Olympic Studios in 1968 to record their self-titled debut album. Featuring footage of the band playing live, and soundtracked to Led Zeppelin’s “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You,” the video tells how the album was self-financed and completed in 30 hours, for the sum of just £1782 pounds.

“The group had only been together two-and-a-half weeks when we recorded it,” explains Jimmy Page.

The new series is the latest in a line of offerings celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of Led Zeppelin’s debut in 1969, and follows digital-only music collections and a 400-page photo book, among other products. Additionally, Page teamed up with Fender to recreate the 1959 Telecaster (in both “Mirror” and “Dragon” iterations) that he used to record Led Zeppelin.

“The story of the instrument is the whole journey of it,” Page said at the time of the announcement. “From Jeff [Beck] having it, to passing it on to me with such good spirit. It’s a lot of love in that gesture and the journey of it through The Yardbirds and how it was used on the first Led Zeppelin album, the journey all the way through here today. Now, it’s been restored back to its true beauty and we’ve actually been able to sort of clone it.”

For more information, head over to LedZeppelin.com.