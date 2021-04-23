Watch Viennese virtuoso Bernth shred through Paganini’s notorious Caprice No. 24

Here at Guitar World we love our Niccolo Paganini. But maybe not quite as much as Viennese virtuoso shred sensation Bernth, who just released a ridiculously awesome playthrough of his version of Paganini’s Caprice No. 24.

Bernth’s rendition is the first single from the electric guitar player's forthcoming album, Elevation, due May 14.

“This is the only song on the album I did not write myself, but there might be the strongest personal connection and story behind it,” he says of the piece widely considered to be one of the most difficult ever written for solo violin.

"I wanted to play this piece since my teenage years when I first picked up a guitar," he continued. "I was fascinated with all the techniques and melodies but couldn't make it past the first measures! I brought this piece to many guitar teachers in my early years and they all couldn't really help me... that's when I realized that I had to do this on my own.

(Image credit: Bernth)

"I promised myself that someday, I would be able to write a full arrangement and a killer metal guitar version of Caprice No. 24 by Niccolo Paganini!"

For those interested in trying out Bernth’s finger-twisting arrangement for themselves, the guitarist has made the tabs and guitar pro files available on his Patreon page.

And to preorder Elevation, head here.

Not too long ago, Bernth collaborated with – yes – David Hasselhoff on CueStack shred-a-thon Through the Night.