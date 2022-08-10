Moist Limb’s Trone Noir is the pitch-perfect black metal cover of Wet Leg’s Chaise Longue you must watch

Wet Leg’s wry and dry Chaise Longue may have been the breakthrough indie hit of 2021, while 2022 has seen them perform at… *checks notes* literally every festival and release their excellent self-titled debut album to widespread acclaim.

However, until you have an internet parody cover to your name, you’re no one. Fortunately, Wet Leg can now point to Moist Limb’s brilliantly-observed black metal take on Chaise Longue: Trone Noir (Black Throne).

Covering Wet Leg successfully is a bit of a headache. Their electric guitar parts might not be the most technically complex, but that insouciant half-spoken delivery and in-joke humor is pretty impossible to meaningfully emulate.

Enter Moist Limb – the brainchild of artist and yoga teacher Jon Swanstrom of Spokane, WA – who’s heavy and amusingly unsettling take on the tune, swaps whimsy for wickedness.

We particularly enjoy the screamed ‘WHAAAAAT?’ of the song’s famous call-and-response section, alongside the black metal proffering of “a trone noir in my dressing room / and a bag of warm blood that we can consume”.

However, it’s also the lightning-stuffed shot-by-shot recreation of Wet Leg’s (already funny) video that makes it for us, not least the jerking stand-in for guitarist Hester Chambers, who seems to have been drafted in from the set of The Ring…

Meanwhile, if you want to see the real Wet Leg, they’re keeping themselves busy with festival dates around Europe and the US this month, before kicking off their full North American tour in September.

Head to Wet Leg’s site for their full list of upcoming tour dates.