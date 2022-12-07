What’s the best guitar album of 2022?

We’ve already asked for your thoughts on this year’s best riffs and best solos, but now it’s time for the biggie: what’s the best guitar album to emerge in 2022?

It’s been a banner year for guitar records, with pyrotechnic-rich releases from Polyphia, Joe Satriani and Steve Vai, while metal heavyweights Megadeth and Slipknot made their triumphant returns, as did Red Hot Chili Peppers with two new releases featuring John Frusciante (we’d argue Return of the Dream Canteen is the stronger guitar album of the pair, hence its appearance below).

But there was so, so much more besides. After polling a cavalcade of pro players, GW staff and you, dear readers, we drew up a gargantuan longlist, which we’ve narrowed down to 80-or-so albums that represent the best in guitar music this year.

Now all that’s left is for you to vote for your favorite. The albums are listed in alphabetical order below, but you can add your own pick if you’re really desperate to shout about something.

We’ll close the poll a week today and reveal the results later on in December. Happy voting!