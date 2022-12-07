What’s the best guitar album of 2022?

By Michael Astley-Brown
published

Get your votes in for the standout guitar records of the year

Close up of man's hands playing electric guitar
(Image credit: Getty Images)

We’ve already asked for your thoughts on this year’s best riffs and best solos, but now it’s time for the biggie: what’s the best guitar album to emerge in 2022?

It’s been a banner year for guitar records, with pyrotechnic-rich releases from Polyphia, Joe Satriani and Steve Vai, while metal heavyweights Megadeth and Slipknot made their triumphant returns, as did Red Hot Chili Peppers with two new releases featuring John Frusciante (we’d argue Return of the Dream Canteen is the stronger guitar album of the pair, hence its appearance below).

But there was so, so much more besides. After polling a cavalcade of pro players, GW staff and you, dear readers, we drew up a gargantuan longlist, which we’ve narrowed down to 80-or-so albums that represent the best in guitar music this year.

Now all that’s left is for you to vote for your favorite. The albums are listed in alphabetical order below, but you can add your own pick if you’re really desperate to shout about something.

We’ll close the poll a week today and reveal the results later on in December. Happy voting!

Michael Astley-Brown
Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism, and has spent the past decade writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar (opens in new tab), Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as the best part of 20 years performing in bands of variable genre (and quality). In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe (opens in new tab).