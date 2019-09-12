Win $50,000 worth of equipment in Ernie Ball's Great Gear Giveaway

Ernie Ball just announced their Great Gear Giveaway, one of the most eye-popping contests we've seen to date. The company has teamed up with over 20 top music industry partners to give one winner a total band makeover worth over $50,000 in prizes.

The grand prize includes:

• Two Music Man electric guitars

• A Music Man bass guitar

• A year supply of Ernie Ball guitar and bass strings

• Ernie Ball accessories

• SKB cases

• Ampeg bass amp and cab

• Orange 15w head and 2x12 cab

• Zildjian cymbal pack

• DW drum kit

• Remo drum heads

• Electro-Voice powered speakers and instrument mics

• Martin acoustic guitar

• Toon Track Superior SDX Library Bundle

• TC Electronic effect pedals

• JHS effect pedals

• Korg 16-Voice Polyphonic Synthesizer

• Universal Audio Apollo Interface

Four additional winners will receive a Sterling by Music Man Majesty guitar, Sterling by Music Man Ray34 bass guitar, a year supply of guitar and bass strings, Ernie Ball volume pedal, a collection of Ernie Ball effects pedals, Ernie Ball FlexTune, Ernie Ball 25’ cables, Ernie Ball guitar straps, plus packs of Everlast and Prodigy guitar picks.

To enter, find codes inside select packs of Ernie Ball strings in Guitar Center stores and at GuitarCenter.com between now and October 30, and enter them here.

For complete rules, head over to ernieball.com/greatgeargiveaway.