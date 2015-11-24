Win a Free Year of Online Guitar Lessons from ArtistWorks

Win a YEAR of Free Online Guitar Lessons!

ArtistWorks is excited to offer the chance to win a FREE ONE-YEAR MEMBERSHIP to any one of our amazing online Video Exchange® guitar schools—a $240 value!

Chose from:

•Rock Guitar with Paul Gilbert

•Bluegrass Flatpick Guitar with Bryan Sutton

•Gypsy Jazz Guitar with Andreas Oberg

•Dobro Guitar with Andy Hall

•Fingerstyle Guitar with Martin Taylor

•Classical Guitar with Jason Vieaux

•Jazz Guitar with Chuck Loeb

•Blues Guitar with Keith Wyatt

•Electric Country Guitar with Guthrie Trapp

ArtistWorks is the ONLY online destination where aspiring musicians can get expert advice and personalized feedback for under a dollar a day. ArtistWorks features a patented Video Exchange® interaction between students and award-winning teachers. Whether you're just getting started or have reached a plateau, you will get valuable help when you need it most. Once you're a member, you'll have 24/7 access to a core library of hundreds of lessons – a step-by-step approach from beginner to advanced!

ENTER HERE!