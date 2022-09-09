Wren and Cuff aims to create a "Swiss Army knife of fuzz and drive" with new Claudio Sanchez signature Anna pedal

By Jackson Maxwell
published

Featuring artwork based on the cover of Coheed and Cambria's The Second Stage Turbine Blade, Anna is based on Sanchez's favored 80’s-era Boss SD-1-into-a-’78 “op-amp” Big Muff combo

Wren & Cuff's new Claudio Sanchez signature Anna pedal
(Image credit: Wren & Cuff Pedals)

Coheed and Cambria frontman and electric guitar player Claudio Sanchez has teamed up with Southern California boutique pedal powerhouse Wren and Cuff for Anna, a new stompbox its manufacturer says (opens in new tab) is a "Swiss Army knife of fuzz and drive."

Housed in artwork that celebrates Coheed and Cambria's acclaimed 2002 album, The Second Stage Turbine Blade, Anna is a combination overdrive pedal and fuzz pedal based on Sanchez's favored combo of an 80’s-era Boss SD-1 Super Overdrive into a ’78 “op-amp” Big Muff.

The fuzz side of the Anna is essentially just Sanchez's Big Muff, which features a “tone bypass” mod that's included here via a toggle switch.

The drive side of the unit, however, has a bit more flavor, with a four-position rotary switch that offers users a choice of vintage, original SD-1 style sounds, an LED clip setting with "hard edge symmetrical clipping," a setting with no clipping diodes (which is said (opens in new tab) to offer up a "big, loud, open sounding sorta-clean boost"), and a TS setting that, as you might expect, offers up some more Tube Screamer-type sounds.

The drive side also features a two-way toggle switch that goes between the stock setting and a thicker, gain-heavy "SD-1 on steroids" setting.

Both pedals can be operated independently as well as in series, with Wren and Cuff promising "sonic chaos" when using the 'drive into the fuzz.

The Wren and Cuff Claudio Sanchez signature Anna pedal runs on 9V power, and is available for preorder now for $349.

For more on the pedal, visit Wren and Cuff (opens in new tab).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.