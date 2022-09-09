Wren and Cuff aims to create a "Swiss Army knife of fuzz and drive" with new Claudio Sanchez signature Anna pedal

Coheed and Cambria frontman and electric guitar player Claudio Sanchez has teamed up with Southern California boutique pedal powerhouse Wren and Cuff for Anna, a new stompbox its manufacturer says (opens in new tab) is a "Swiss Army knife of fuzz and drive."

Housed in artwork that celebrates Coheed and Cambria's acclaimed 2002 album, The Second Stage Turbine Blade, Anna is a combination overdrive pedal and fuzz pedal based on Sanchez's favored combo of an 80’s-era Boss SD-1 Super Overdrive into a ’78 “op-amp” Big Muff.

The fuzz side of the Anna is essentially just Sanchez's Big Muff, which features a “tone bypass” mod that's included here via a toggle switch.

The drive side of the unit, however, has a bit more flavor, with a four-position rotary switch that offers users a choice of vintage, original SD-1 style sounds, an LED clip setting with "hard edge symmetrical clipping," a setting with no clipping diodes (which is said (opens in new tab) to offer up a "big, loud, open sounding sorta-clean boost"), and a TS setting that, as you might expect, offers up some more Tube Screamer-type sounds.

The drive side also features a two-way toggle switch that goes between the stock setting and a thicker, gain-heavy "SD-1 on steroids" setting.

Both pedals can be operated independently as well as in series, with Wren and Cuff promising "sonic chaos" when using the 'drive into the fuzz.

The Wren and Cuff Claudio Sanchez signature Anna pedal runs on 9V power, and is available for preorder now for $349.

For more on the pedal, visit Wren and Cuff (opens in new tab).