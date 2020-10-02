Yamaha celebrates 30 years of the Billy Sheehan signature series with limited-edition Attitude 30th bass

Billy Sheehan has had a long history with Yamaha – 36 years to be exact. Three decades ago, the Japanese company introduced the Billy Sheehan signature series, which has been a mainstay of the company's product range ever since.

To celebrate the anniversary, Yamaha has announced the Attitude 30th bass guitar – a collaboration that pays homage to Sheehan's heavily customized original bass he affectionately calls 'The Wife'.

“Billy Sheehan is one of the most respected, most awarded, and most influential rock bassists of all time,” says Dave Miner, Yamaha Guitar Group's Product Marketing Manager. “The aesthetics of this anniversary edition are inspired by The Wife, as Billy’s custom modifications of that bass laid the foundation for the Attitude series."

Manufactured in Japan, the Attitude 30th bass features a sunburst finish with a complementary multi-ply tortoise pickguard, nickel hardware and a vintage-tinted maple neck with a high-register scalloped fingerboard. Electronics come by way of Yamaha-designed DiMarzio Woofer and Will Power split pickups.

A limited run of just 30 basses is available, each of which includes a numbered certificate of authenticity signed by Sheehan himself, as well as a second signed pickguard.

