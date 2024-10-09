“The entire creative process in a single guitar”: Yamaha takes on LAVA with a new TransAcoustic that delivers smart guitar specs in a traditional high-end build

Yamaha has ushered in a new era for its TransAcoustic range with the unveiling of the TAG3 C, treating its forward-thinking acoustic guitar design to an upgraded spec sheet.

First introduced back at NAMM 2016, Yamaha’s TransAcoustic collection was one of the first examples of quasi-smart guitars to hit the market, and offered a host of built-in effects using tech that had previously been rolled out in its piano range.

Over the ensuing years, Yamaha has slowly introduced new shapes and styles into the broader lineup, but has never tinkered with the original blueprint. Until now, that is.

The new-for-2024 TransAcoustic ups the ante on almost every level. Sure, it brings back the on-board effects – reverb, chorus and delay are all present – but goes well beyond that by adding a looper and Bluetooth audio capabilities into the mix.

That means, thanks to the looper, players can jam over impromptu melodic ideas and stack “an infinite number of layers”, which can be controlled via the circular capacitive tap control that’s positioned just under the soundhole.

The loops can then be managed via the iOS/Android compatible TAG Remote mobile app, which also grants access to greater in-depth parameter control, as seen in the demo video above.

Notably, some rather comprehensive parameters – including Time, Decay, Feedback, Low and High Damping, and EQs – are all accessible via the app.

As for the Bluetooth, it means the TransAcoustic can now be used as a de facto Bluetooth speaker, using vibrations of the internal actuators to project streamed audio in such a way that gives it “a realistic sound that brings music to life”.

Those actuators are also behind the effects processing in the TransAcoustic. Installed on the inner surface of the guitar, they respond to the vibrations of the strings, and the resulting vibrations are then sent to the body of the guitar to produce the desired sound.

There’s also a lithium-ion battery that offers five-and-a-half hours of play time, and can be recharged using the magnetic charging port on the upper bout.

All of these gadgets are at the mercy of the acoustic’s modest onboard four-button control panel. Here, the effects, looper and Bluetooth pairing can all be controlled, adjusted, and manager.

And then there’s the build. Even with all its gadgets and gizmos under the hood, the TransAcoustic offers a solid build comprising a solid Sitka spruce top, solid mahogany back and sides, and a mahogany neck, as well as an ebony fretboard and ebony bridge.

The acoustic market is certainly seeing a rise in “smart” guitars at the moment, and it’s a trend that has exploded in recent years following the arrival of LAVA Music and its various effects-loaded, touchscreen-equipped instruments.

Now, it seems Yamaha has updated the TransAcoustic range in response to the growing enthusiasm for such instruments, producing a design that does an admirable job of combining the performance of smart guitars with the look and build of more traditional acoustics.

“Yamaha’s newest TransAcoustic guitar pushes creative boundaries by providing reverb, delay, chorus, looper, and Bluetooth capabilities right at your fingertips,” the firm writes. “The entire creative process of listening, playing, and creating is brought together in a single guitar.”

The TAG3 C is priced at $1,699, and will be available in Natural and Sandburst colorways.

Visit Yamaha to find out more.