“I came to America with a guitar and a toothbrush. When Fender said they wanted to make me a Strat, I didn’t even know what a signature guitar was!” Yngwie Malmsteen traces his Stratocaster story – and recalls the origins of his scalloped signature model

As part of Fender's Strat Sessions, Malmsteen discusses his love affair with the instrument, and tracking the Heaven Tonight solo with his first prototype signature guitar

Yngwie Malmsteen
(Image credit: Fender YouTube)

Swedish shred legend Yngwie Malmsteen has become the latest guitarist to feature on Fender’s Stratocaster Sessions series, following episodes with Buddy Guy and Tom Morello

During the interview, the obsessive Strat collector talked through some of his favorite Stratocasters, and spoke about the guitar-playing journey that led to the creation of his signature guitar in 1986.

