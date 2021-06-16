Yngwie Malmsteen says his upcoming Parabellum tour won't feature a guest vocalist: “No singer. Just me”

Enigmatic shred wizard Yngwie Malmsteen has said he'll be handling vocal duties himself on his upcoming tour, which supports his forthcoming 22nd studio album, Parabellum.

In a new interview with Rob Rush Radio, Malmsteen was asked whether he plans on hiring a vocalist for the run, to which he replies, “No. No singer. Just me.”

The album – which follows 2019's Blue Lightning – is set to feature Malmsteen's vocals on four of its 10 tracks, including two previously released singles, Wolves at the Door and Relentless Fury.

Later in the interview, the guitarist explains that Parabellum was created with “a very clear vision” in mind.

“The songs are already in my head before recording,” he says, “I know what I'm doing – I don't need a producer, I don't need a co-writer, I don't need any of that stuff.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Malmsteen details how he regards being viewed as a inspiration to aspiring guitar players.

“Obviously, it's very flattering to hear good things – and I also hear bad things – so I take everything with a grain of salt. I am extremely self-critical about what I do, so if I don't find my own performance or writing satisfying then it really doesn't matter what people say.”

Yngwie Malmsteen's new album Parabellum arrives July 23 via Music Theories Recordings / Mascot Label Group. Preorder is available now.