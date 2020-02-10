You can now get all-rosewood necks on Fender's Strat, Tele, Jazzmaster, P-Bass and Jazz Bass

Fender has been bolstering its Mod Shop with enticing options recently - most notably Silverburst finishes - and now the company has announced the addition of an American Professional rosewood neck offering to five models.

The new necks are available for Stratocaster, Telecaster and Jazzmaster electric guitars, as well as P-Bass and Jazz Bass designs.

The necks sport ultra-cool laser-etched headstock logos, a modern “C” shape profile, 9.5-inch radius and vintage-tall frets, as well as, we presume, that desirable warm, rich rosewood tone.

The Mod Shop is Fender’s online custom guitar designer, allowing users to spec an instrument to personalized configurations, covering everything from necks and bodies to pickguards and hardware.

(Image credit: Fender)

A rosewood-necked Strat will run you $1,699.99 through the Mod Shop, while a Tele or P-Bass costs $1,749.99. A Jazzmaster, meanwhile, totals $1,799.99, with the Jazz Bass clocking in at $1,849.99.

For more information, head over to the Fender Mod Shop.