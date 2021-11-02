Yvette Young teases new-look, freshly spec'd version of her Ibanez YY10 signature guitar

Yvette Young has taken to social media to tease a freshly finished, newly spec'd version of her Ibanez YY10 signature guitar.

The new-look Talman seemingly takes inspiration from the super-sparkly nature of her current axe – which comes equipped with a Slime Green Sparkle colorway – though introduces a vibrant orange hue.

And, as well as decking out the eye-catching six-string with a new citrus theme, the guitar itself looks to have been treated to a comprehensive pickup and hardware overhaul.

Writing on social media, the Covet fingerpicking powerhouse teased that the arrival of the vibrantly colored electric guitar was imminent, saying, “Happy November! Something orange comin’ soon.”

But the orange attire is only one of many changes that have been introduced to the YY10’s spec sheet – the first update the guitar has received since it was initially introduced last year.

Unlike the original YY10, which sports a Strat-style pickup configuration comprising three single-coils, the orange version instead seems to return to the Talman's original Telecaster-inspired format, boasting two single-coils, including one chrome-covered neck pickup.

The axe has also swapped out the tremolo system of Young’s flagship signature for a hardtail pickup-mounted bridge plate, which features individual string saddles.

No other body-mounted hardware can be seen from the sneak peek save a single volume knob, leading us to believe Young will once again opt for the two-knob control layout comprising volume and tone controls, as well as a three-way selector switch.

And, in case new pickups and a fresh finish wasn’t enough, Young has also ditched the maple fretboard for a darker wood alternative. A brief appraisal of Ibanez’s lineup shows this newly fitted feature is most likely to be composed from Jatoba or ebony.

Young has stayed true to her YY10's sparkly roots, as opposed to one of her own custom guitar body artwork designs that have cropped on a number of guitars, including Willow Smith's solar system-inspired Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent guitar.

It wasn't the first time the pair have connected over their shared love for the guitar either, with Young gifting Smith her original Slime Green YY10 in June this year.

No doubt we'll get more details about the six-string later this month, and you can bet we'll bring them to you as and when Young shares more glimpses of her upcoming guitar.