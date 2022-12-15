Zoom debuts its all-new Multi-Layer IR technology with two feature-packed multi-effects processors

Zoom has expanded its multi-effects processor lineup by introducing the G2 Four and G2X Four – two feature-packed units that debut the brand’s innovative Multi-Layer IR technology.

On paper, Multi-Layer IRs are quite simply three individual Impulse Responses, captured at different volumes, stacked together in an effort to better emulate the “exact tonal characteristics and feel of playing through classic amps and cabinets at different volumes."

The neat Multi-Layer IR technology is the basis behind the two pedals’ comprehensive catalog of amp and cab models. There are 22 in total, said to be faithful reproductions of unidentified classic guitar amps, with each unit completing its amp/cab collection with 79 individual guitar effects.

These effects, amps and cabs have been assembled into 250 preloaded patches, which rather vaguely promise to replicate “guitar tones from the ‘50s to today," though there are a total of 300 savable patches, meaning there's plenty of opportunity for users to get creative.

Classic spring reverbs, contemporary distortions, a boatload of modulation effects, wah sounds and more are all available, and in practice up to seven effects can be used together at any given time.

Other universal appointments include an 80-second looper function, 68 onboard rhythm patterns to play along to while looping, an output EQ for easy tone tweaks and a USB port for connecting both units to either Zoom’s Handy Guitar Lab effects manager app or a laptop and smartphone for use as audio interfaces.

The only difference between the two is the presence of a built-in expression pedal on the G2X Four – otherwise, the feature sets are identical. In terms of controls, Lo, Mid, Hi and Vol control knobs are joined by three footswitches and a cross key navigation tool.

While the cross key navigation is used to flick between effects, pedals, amp sims and more, the footswitches can be used to trigger effects, engage the tuner function and much more.

On paper, the G2 Four doesn’t look too dissimilar to the Line 6 HX Stomp in terms of function and aesthetic, and looks to be Zoom’s most pedalboard-friendly multi-effects pedal to date. If that’s the case, and this really is Zoom’s contribution to the world of compact multi-effects units, it looks to be a pretty impressive start.

They’re impressively priced, too, all things considered: the G2 Four is only $199, while the G2X Four weighs in at $229. Both are available to preorder now.

To find out more, head over to Zoom (opens in new tab).