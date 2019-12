With their new EP, Texicali, out today, the boys in ZZ Top are now streaming yet another new song. Check out "Chartreuse" below.

The four-song EP features all new tunes, and was produced by Rick Rubin, who also helmed the sessions for the band's as-yet-untitled new album, which is due out sometime this year.

And in case you missed it yesterday, be sure to check out "I Gotsta Get Paid," which premiered last month in an ad campaign for Jeremiah Weed.