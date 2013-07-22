Casio Introduces Five-Year Limited Warranty for Celviano Line of Digital Pianos

Leading electronic musical instrument manufacturer Casio America Inc. announces its new extended five-year limited warranty on its popular Celviano line of console digital pianos.

Celviano players wishing to take advantage of the full five years of limited warranty can do so by registering on the Casio website within 30 days of their purchase. The warranty comes at no extra cost and applies to all digital pianos in the Celviano line.

“Extending the limited warranty to five years further emphasizes Casio’s assurance in the quality of our digital pianos and demonstrates our commitment to providing long-lasting customer satisfaction,” said Stephen Schmidt, general manager of Casio’s Electronic Musical Instruments Division. “We take great pride in providing electronic musical instruments to musicians that enable them to go beyond sound and create music that resonates across genres.”

Perfect for both students and professionals, Casio’s Celviano line of console digital pianos are created for players who demand a true grand piano experience. Designed with Casio’s new AiR technology, the new generation of Celviano 88-key digital pianos contains more than three times the waveform memory of the last generation while offering organic, rich piano sounds.

With features such as lifelike damper resonance and a new tri-sensor spring-less 88-note scaled hammer action key bed, the new Celviano models are the first-class choice for players who crave the true sounds and feel of a traditional grand piano.

Visit www.casio.com/support/registration for complete details on Casio’s five-year limited warranty. For additional information regarding Casio’s Celviano line of digital pianos, visit CasioMusicGear.com.