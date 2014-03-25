Guitar World: May 2014 Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the May 2014 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Lesson Videos

• Thrash Course with Revocation's Dave Davidson: Using Fast Down-Picking to Execute Powerful Riffs and Signature Parts

• Rockin' The Country with Joe Don Rooney: The Benefits of Being a Singing Guitarist

• String Theory with Jimmy Brown: Hillbilly Shred — How to Sound Like a Bluegrass Mandolin Player

• Metal For Life with Metal Mike: Combining Various Techniques to Form Powerful Rhythm Parts

• In Deep with Andy Aledort: A Further Exploration of Playing Slide in Open G Tuning

Audio Lesson Files

• Talkin’ Blues with Keith Wyatt: Slim Harpo’s Grooving, Down-Home Rhythm Guitar Style

• Hole Notes with Dale Turner: The Influential Picking Style of Merle Travis

Bonus Video

• Guitar World's Guide to Building a Pedal Board with Paul Riario

Gear Review Videos

• Review: Ibanez Prestige RG655 Guitar

• Review: Strymon Big Sky Reverb Pedal

• Review: G&L Tribute Series Jerry Cantrell Signature Superhawk Guitar

• Review: Orange Amplification Dual Dark 50 Guitar Amp