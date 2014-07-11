Guitar World: September 2014 Gear and Lesson Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the September 2014 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Lesson Videos

• Full Shred with Marty Friedman: Using Various Articulation Techniques to Expressively Interpret a Melody

• Thrash Course with Dave Davidson: Using Minor-Seven Flat-Five Chords in Metal, Part 2

• String Theory with Jimmy Brown: Some Crafty, Ambitious Improvising Over “Song for My Father”

• Metal for Life with Metal Mike: Utilizing Powerful-Sounding Chord Voicings That Include Open Strings

• In Deep with Andy Aledort: Employing Chromatic Passing Tones to Connect Phrases and Fretboard Positions

Audio Lesson Files

• Talkin’ Blues with Keith Wyatt: A Tribute to Cliff Gallup’s Legendary Flash

• Acoustic Nation with Dale Turner: The Rootsy, Aggressive Acoustic Style of Jack White

Gear Review Videos

• Review: Epiphone Casino Coupe and Riviera Custom P-93 — Video

• Review: ESP E-II ST-2 Rosewood RDB Guitar — Video

• Review: Visual Sound V3 Series H2O Liquid Chorus & Echo — Video

• Review: Blackstar ID:Core Stereo 10 Guitar Amp — Video

• Review: G&L Tribute Series Fallout Guitar — Video

• Review: Ibanez Tube Screamer TS808DX Overdrive Pro — Video