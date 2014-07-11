Trending

Guitar World: September 2014 Gear and Lesson Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the September 2014 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Lesson Videos

Full Shred with Marty Friedman: Using Various Articulation Techniques to Expressively Interpret a Melody
Thrash Course with Dave Davidson: Using Minor-Seven Flat-Five Chords in Metal, Part 2
String Theory with Jimmy Brown: Some Crafty, Ambitious Improvising Over “Song for My Father”
Metal for Life with Metal Mike: Utilizing Powerful-Sounding Chord Voicings That Include Open Strings
In Deep with Andy Aledort: Employing Chromatic Passing Tones to Connect Phrases and Fretboard Positions

Audio Lesson Files

Talkin’ Blues with Keith Wyatt: A Tribute to Cliff Gallup’s Legendary Flash
Acoustic Nation with Dale Turner: The Rootsy, Aggressive Acoustic Style of Jack White

Gear Review Videos

Review: Epiphone Casino Coupe and Riviera Custom P-93 — Video
Review: ESP E-II ST-2 Rosewood RDB Guitar — Video
Review: Visual Sound V3 Series H2O Liquid Chorus & Echo — Video
Review: Blackstar ID:Core Stereo 10 Guitar Amp — Video
Review: G&L Tribute Series Fallout Guitar — Video
Review: Ibanez Tube Screamer TS808DX Overdrive Pro — Video