Arielle Releases Debut Video for “California”

Rising singer-songwriter-guitarist Arielle has announced the release of her debut music video "California."

The video features Arielle visiting some of the 31st state's most beautiful scenery (including the light-laced City of Angels) while singing that she "can't find the sunshine in California."

"I didn’t fit in," says Arielle of the feeling she had growing up and later, trying to find her footing in music.

Her self-titled EP (set for release on April 29, 2014 on Open E Music) is the sound of claiming her place – creatively, emotionally, and existentially.

Yet the New Jersey native has lived in California for most of her life, singing since age five (with the prestigious San Francisco Bay Area Peninsula Girls Chorus) and then learning the piano, trumpet and at age 10, guitar. By 16, she’d become a rock-guitar virtuoso (even earning the attention of her childhood idol, Queen guitarist Brian May) before being “discovered” by guitarist Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme, Rihanna).

Soon after, Arielle landed in the studio of Red Decibel Music Group (Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato and Switchfoot) and met with producer/co-writers Adam Watts, Andy Dodd and Gannin Arnold. Their creative chemistry was so electric that the songs tumbled out on top of one another and the spark of “California” was struck.

Watch the video below:

Find our more at officialarielle.com.