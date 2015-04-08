The Command Sisters Nail the Solo from "Hotel California" — Acoustic Video

For your listening delight, here are Sarah and Charlotte of The Command Sisters performing the killer solo section from The Eagles’ “Hotel California.”

Sarah, our solo-nailing guitarist on the left, is a mere 16-years-old.

She and her sister Charlotte perform a boatload of wonderful originals too, chock full of gorgeous harmonies and some masterful playing.

Check out our interview, percussive guitar lesson, and other performance takes with them, too.

In 2014 Charlotte and Sarah of The Command Sisters were winners of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest and asked to perform at NAMM in Los Angeles and at the She Rocks Awards (honoring women in music such as Sheila E and Janie Hendrix).

They were also seen at the Sundance Film Fest 2014 and were honored to be chosen to perform for Jowi Taylor's 6String Nation. Summer festivals included Boots & Hearts, Cavendish and Blueberry, and performed at the Shanghai International Arts Festival in October.

Find out more at www.thecommandsisters.com