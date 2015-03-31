Sarah Command Teaches Percussive Acoustic Techniques from Andy McKee's "Drifting"

Sarah Command of The Command Sisters stopped by the Acoustic Nation studio.

Lucky for us she consented to share some tips on percussive acoustic guitar.

She’ll run you through some of the slapping and tapping techniques used in Andy McKee’s “Drifting.”

She tunes her guitar to a D tuning except she leaves the G string alone: D, A, D, G, A, D.

Does she make it look easy? We’ll tell you after trying it for a couple of weeks!

Check out this lesson and then take a look at our exclusive interview with both Sarah and Charlotte here.

In 2014 Charlotte and Sarah of The Command Sisters were winners of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest and asked to perform at NAMM in Los Angeles and at the She Rocks Awards (honoring women in music such as Sheila E and Janie Hendrix).

They were also seen at the Sundance Film Fest 2014 and were honored to be chosen to perform for Jowi Taylor's 6String Nation. Summer festivals included Boots & Hearts, Cavendish and Blueberry, and performed at the Shanghai International Arts Festival in October.

Find out more at www.thecommandsisters.com