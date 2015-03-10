Emily Hearn Releases 'Hourglass' on Old Prince Records

24 year-old Athens, GA singer/songwriter Emily Hearn released Hourglass today, March 10, 2015 through Old Prince Records and is currently sitting at #15 on the iTunes singer/songwriter chart.

Hearn recently premiered the music video for her first single, “Volcano” with Billboard who calls the song a “…towering ballad” and what Hearn describes as "…so raw and so sad…It's about that desperation when you lose the one you love and you hit rock bottom." Billboard best illustrates the song saying it begins “…with only a piano, and then constructs a sturdy exterior around that shell, borrowing some lessons from '60s soul. Strings sweep in during the hook, and the track's flow is briefly destabilized by jarring intrusions of electric guitar.”

Hourglass, which was produced by Chad Copelin (Green River Ordinance, Ben Rector), and written with her bassist husband, Michael Harrison as well as collaborations with Ben Rector (“Please, Don’t Take My Love Away” and “Save Me”) and Emily Lynch (“Volcano”), is a collection of songs that have encompassed almost two years worth of conversations, musings, inspirations and defining moments in Hearn’s life. “We fall in or out of love as time moves us. We learn life-changing lessons as time goes on. We figure out how to handle important relationships as time shapes us. We decide who we want to be and what we believe as time reveals our priorities. And ultimately, we grow older as time goes by,” said Hearn.

Hearn’s songs should sound familiar having been heard in over 30 television shows, movies and commercials including those for Ben & Jerry’s, ABC Family’s “Switched At Birth”, MTV’s “Finding Carter,” Hub Network’s “Kid President,” Gyft and more. Hourglass is the follow up to her 2013 Promises EP and 2012 album Paper Heart that included the song “Rooftop” and featured a dancing, drum-playing Bill Murray in the music video. Watch it here:

Hearn will be on taking her songs on the road for three months to play several dates with Tyrone Wells beginning March 18, 2015 at The Independent in San Francisco. The tour will be hitting over thirty tour markets throughout the United States and will be going to many west coast cities Hearn has never played before. The tour will go through mid-May.

TOUR DATES WITH TYRONE WELLS:

3/18 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

3/20 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

3/21 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

3/22 - Spokane, WA - The Bartlett

3/24 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

3/26 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

3/27 - San Luis Obispo, CA - SLO Brewing Company

3/28 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

4/7 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

4/9 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theatre

4/10 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues- Bronze Peacock

4/11 - Austin, TX - The Parish

4/14 - Birmingham, AL - WorkPlay Theatre

4/16 - Orlando, FL - The Social

4/17 - Atlanta, GA - Eddie's Attic

4/23 - Atlanta, GA - Eddie's Attic

4/24 - Nashville, TN - City Winery

4/25 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle- Back Room

4/29 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton

5/1 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

5/2 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live Downstairs

5/3 - New York, NY - City Winery

5/4 - New York, NY - City Winery

5/6 - Indianapolis, IN - Radio Radio

5/7 - Chicago, IL - City Winery

5/8 - Evanston, IL - SPACE

5/9 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center

5/10 - Iowa City, IA - The Mill

5/12 - Denver, CO - The Soiled Dove

5/13 - Denver, CO - The Soiled Dove

5/14 - Provo, UT - Velour

5/16 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

More at http://www.emilyhearn.com