Eric Hutchinson's 'Almost Solo in NYC' Premieres

Pandora.com is hosting the exclusive premiere of Eric Hutchinson’s Almost Solo in NYC.

Fans can stream the 13-track live album HERE. The premiere of Hutchinson’s recent studio album, Pure Fiction, was the #1 Pandora premiere of all time.

Almost Solo in NYC, which was available to fans for a limited time in 2013, will be released digitally on October 7 due to popular demand.

A limited edition CD of Almost Solo in NYC will be available exclusively on Hutchinson’s "City & Sand Tour” with very special guest Tristan Prettyman. The run kicks off on October 27 at Boston’s Royale.

It will include a night at New York City’s Highline Ballroom (November 2), a show at the Myth in St. Paul (November 21) and an evening at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles (December 9). The pair’s November 9 show at the Music Farm in Charleston, SC will be streamed live on the Live Nation channel on Yahoo! as part of the Yahoo! Screen concert series, which has featured such artists as Justin Timberlake and John Legend. See below for itinerary or visit www.erichutchinson.com.

Almost Solo In NYC includes seven songs recorded live during Hutchinson’s fall 2012 acoustic outing with his longtime band member, multi-instrumentalist Elliott Blaufuss, plus live versions of “A Little More” and “Love Like You,” which were recorded during Hutchinson’s recent Pandora session.

Live versions of the RIAA-Gold certified hit “Rock & Roll” and “OK, It’s Alright With Me” are also included as well as four of Eric’s comedic monologues. The hit song “Watching You Watch Him,” for example, is followed by the vignette “Watching You Eat Shrimp,” where Hutchinson sings about selling out to Red Lobster. Eric tells how he learned how to play his own song on YouTube (“Emo in College”) and recalls getting high in “Amsterdam,” where he found inspiration for the song “Shine On Me.”

Eric Hutchinson & Tristan Prettyman – “City & Sand Tour”

10/27 – Boston, MA @ Royale

10/28 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

10/30 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

11/1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

11/2 – New York, NY @ Highline Ballroom

11/5 – Charlottesville, VA @ Charlottesville Jefferson Theatre

11/6 – Washington, DC @ 6th & I

11/8 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/9 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

11/11 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm

11/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

11/14 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

11/15 – Columbus, OH @ Newport

11/17 – Akron, OH @ Musica

11/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe

11/19 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

11/21 – St. Paul, MN @ Myth

11/22 – Madison, WI @ Majestic

11/25 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

11/26 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre

11/28 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

11/29 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

11/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune

12/2 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

12/3 – Napa, CA @ City Winery

12/5 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

12/6 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre

12/7 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

12/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The El Rey

12/10 – Santa Ana, CA @ Santa Ana Observatory

Find out more at www.erichutchinson.com.