Eric Hutchinson's 'Almost Solo in NYC' Premieres

Pandora.com is hosting the exclusive premiere of Eric Hutchinson’s Almost Solo in NYC.
Fans can stream the 13-track live album HERE. The premiere of Hutchinson’s recent studio album, Pure Fiction, was the #1 Pandora premiere of all time.
Almost Solo in NYC, which was available to fans for a limited time in 2013, will be released digitally on October 7 due to popular demand.
A limited edition CD of Almost Solo in NYC will be available exclusively on Hutchinson’s "City & Sand Tour” with very special guest Tristan Prettyman. The run kicks off on October 27 at Boston’s Royale.
It will include a night at New York City’s Highline Ballroom (November 2), a show at the Myth in St. Paul (November 21) and an evening at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles (December 9). The pair’s November 9 show at the Music Farm in Charleston, SC will be streamed live on the Live Nation channel on Yahoo! as part of the Yahoo! Screen concert series, which has featured such artists as Justin Timberlake and John Legend. See below for itinerary or visit www.erichutchinson.com.
Almost Solo In NYC includes seven songs recorded live during Hutchinson’s fall 2012 acoustic outing with his longtime band member, multi-instrumentalist Elliott Blaufuss, plus live versions of “A Little More” and “Love Like You,” which were recorded during Hutchinson’s recent Pandora session.
Live versions of the RIAA-Gold certified hit “Rock & Roll” and “OK, It’s Alright With Me” are also included as well as four of Eric’s comedic monologues. The hit song “Watching You Watch Him,” for example, is followed by the vignette “Watching You Eat Shrimp,” where Hutchinson sings about selling out to Red Lobster. Eric tells how he learned how to play his own song on YouTube (“Emo in College”) and recalls getting high in “Amsterdam,” where he found inspiration for the song “Shine On Me.”
Eric Hutchinson & Tristan Prettyman – “City & Sand Tour”
- 10/27 – Boston, MA @ Royale
- 10/28 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall
- 10/30 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
- 11/1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
- 11/2 – New York, NY @ Highline Ballroom
- 11/5 – Charlottesville, VA @ Charlottesville Jefferson Theatre
- 11/6 – Washington, DC @ 6th & I
- 11/8 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
- 11/9 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
- 11/11 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm
- 11/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
- 11/14 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
- 11/15 – Columbus, OH @ Newport
- 11/17 – Akron, OH @ Musica
- 11/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe
- 11/19 – Chicago, IL @ Park West
- 11/21 – St. Paul, MN @ Myth
- 11/22 – Madison, WI @ Majestic
- 11/25 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
- 11/26 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre
- 11/28 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
- 11/29 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
- 11/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune
- 12/2 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
- 12/3 – Napa, CA @ City Winery
- 12/5 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
- 12/6 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre
- 12/7 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
- 12/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The El Rey
- 12/10 – Santa Ana, CA @ Santa Ana Observatory
Find out more at www.erichutchinson.com.