Happy Birthday Acoustic Nation — Celebrating Year One!

Happy birthday to us! That’s right, today we’re celebrating the one year anniversary of the launch of AcousticNation.com, Guitar World’s channel for the contemporary acoustic music world.

And what better way to celebrate than to take a look back at some of my favorite highlights of that year.

We laughed, we strummed, we learned a thing or two (or twenty), we gave away some fabulous instruments.

And as we look back, I am reminded of all the crazy awesomeness to come.

So check out our Year One highlights and then check back in for even more gear, news, reviews, premieres and more as we move full speed ahead into Year Two.

Play It Now!

Yep, we spent a whole bunch of hours in the studio with some amazing players as they taught us their songs, their riffs, their cool techniques.

Check out the super fun and informative interviews and live lessons with these powerhouse players:

Tommy Emmanuel

Matt Nathanson

LP

Lee DeWyze

Jake Shiimabukuro

Sean Sullivan

Rodrigo y Gabriela

Mike Dawes

And more.

Sunday Strum

I’ve always wanted to just beef up my strum pattern library. I kind of feel like I go to the same place a lot and that’s why we started the Sunday Strum series.

Yes, I know, it’s all about me. But luckily you get to benefit too!!

Instructor Justin Horenstein shares his excellent knowledge of guitar and instruction and covers topcis like triplets, 5/4 time, power chord strums, raking, mixed meters, dynamics and loads more.

All in easy to learn chunks perfect for a Sunday afternoon.

Gear!!

Yes, we love gear just as much as you do.

We've spent some time checking out some superb instruments, and talking to the people who make them.

Reviews, tips, galleries and more. Check out our gear section here

Interviews and more interviews

We love talking to the musicians who make amazing acoustic music. From soulful singer/songwriters to all out acoustic orchestration. Rock, pop, even acoustic metal. They all have interesting stories to tell.

We're proud to have been able to share them with you. You can check out some of them here>>

Exclusive Premieres

Can’t get enough of the wonderful premieres we’ve been privileged to share with you.

New songs, albums, EPs, videos, special acoustic exclusives and more.

And sharing them with you is only half the fun. We get to check them out and dig in to what’s special and share-worthy about them.

Loads of Lessons

We've tapped into our pool of experts at Guitar World to share useful acoustic lessons with you.

From simple techniques, to stylistic nuances and more complex examples, our lessons are meant to give you a chance to enhance your own experience as a musician.

Wanna see all our lessons in one place? Check them out here>>

Giveaways

Yes! We’ve given away some really fabulous gear over the past year.

From gorgeous guitars from The Loar, Cordoba, Eastman and Peavey plus a Fender ukulele and an acoustic amp from Roland. Plus performance opportunities and a whole bunch more.

Make sure you check back with us on a regular basis, because we’ll be lining us some great giveaways for year two and you’re gonna want to enter to win!

More, more, more!

From factory tours to songwriting tips, special events and cool video finds, news and more, we eat, sleep and breathe acoustic.

It’s been great spending year one with you. Take a look back at our archive and then stick around for some fresh directions for year two.