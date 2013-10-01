Introducing Acoustic Nation, a New Site Focusing on Acoustic Music

Over the last few years I’ve been noticing a trend. Traditional acoustic instruments have been popping up, well, all over the place. When I saw them earlier this year in San Francisco, alternative rockers Thao and the Get Down Stay Down grabbed a mandolin, a banjo, and if I it remember right, one or two other “traditional” instruments, to add to their punky edge. It blew me away.

Why do I bring this up? Well, my friends, today I am thrilled to announce a new channel of Guitar World called Acoustic Nation. AN, as I like to call it for short, will focus not only on the traditional use of acoustic guitar, banjo, fiddle, ukulele, mandolin, acoustic bass and a few more for good measure. It will also deliver a fresh take on how acoustic instruments are being used RIGHT NOW.

If you’re a regular Guitar World reader, you know we’ve got the rock and metal bases handled. Acoustic Nation gives us the opportunity to go beyond. We’ll cover rock, folk, country, bluegrass, jazz, alternative, and don’t be surprised if you see a bit of flamenco or classical here, too.

If you’re not a virtuoso at your instrument, Acoustic Nation is for you. And if you are, well, you’re welcome too! We’ll be populating the AN pages with gear news, lessons, tips, interviews, contests, and more to give you the fuel to enhance and develop your love of your instrument.

Bloggers from all over the music industry will share their wisdom on Acoustic Nation, with new content posted daily. Bloggers include hit singer/songwriter Matt Nathanson, Nashville hit songwriter Marty Dodson, new music blogger Tom Gilbert, gear reviewer Justin Horenstein, indie artist Kaela Sinclair, guitar instructor Laura Zucker, NYC musician Dorit and many more. Need inspiration? Now you know where to go.

I’d like to call special attention to our exclusive Play It Now video series. I’ve had the pleasure of sitting down with some of today’s hottest singer/songwriters and acoustic players as they teach me, and YOU, how to play their hit songs. Now you know you’re playing the right chords and fingerings, right from the horse’s mouth so to speak!

Our friends at Peavey have generously donated one of their brand new DW-3 acoustic guitars to giveaway to one of you. So don’t forget to enter to win by going here>>

I’d love to hear what you think about our new direction. Please feel free to comment below and check out the pages of Guitar World’s Acoustic Nation. You’ll find ‘em at www.acousticnation.com

Laura B. Whitmore

Editor, Guitar World’s Acoustic Nation

Laura B. Whitmore is the editor of Guitar World's Acoustic Nation. A singer/songwriter based in the San Francisco bay area, she's also a veteran music industry marketer, and has spent over two decades doing marketing, PR and artist relations for several guitar-related brands including Marshall and VOX. Her company, Mad Sun Marketing, represents Dean Markley, Peavey Electronics, SIR Entertainment Services, Music First, Guitar World and many more. Laura is the founder of the Women in Music Network at thewimn.com, producer of the She Rocks Awards and the Women's Music Summit and co-hosts regular songwriter nights for the West Coast Songwriters Association. More at mad-sun.com.