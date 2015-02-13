Julie Mintz Announces Debut Ep 'The Thin Veil' Produced By Moby Releasing May 5

With her graceful grasp of melody and poetic yet piercing lyricism, Corpus Christi, Texas-bred and L.A.-based multi-instrumentalist Julie Mintz creates Gothic Americana—a country-infused take on folk that’s both sweetly ethereal and steeped in moody melancholy—on her debut EP, The Thin Veil, to be released May 5, 2015.

Produced by Moby (with whom Mintz has performed as a vocalist and keyboardist since 2011) and engineered by Darrell Thorp (7-time Grammy winner; Beck’s Morning Phase), The Thin Veil proves possessed of a dreamy sensitivity and soul-stirring honesty reminiscent of songwriters like Joni Mitchell and Emmylou Harris, while still “a bit more haunting and troubled than your standard folk fare.” (-LAMusicBlog)

“What I love about Julie’s music, and her approach to songwriting, are her prowess and vulnerability,” says Moby. “Her songs are complicated but they come across as quite traditional. And her singing and song structure have a vulnerability that distinguishes her music from so many other singer-songwriters.”

Led by her “angelic voice” (-Daily News LA), The Thin Veil delivers a rare gem of otherworldliness and mystical charm. A glimpse into her inner-workings, the EP title is reference to a longtime struggle with insomnia. Mintz explains, “In certain spiritual traditions there’s a theory that the veil between the living and the dead becomes thinner at night.”

While all of The Thin Veil is built on lush, atmospheric arrangements, each song delicately and seamlessly allows Mintz’s gorgeously rendered and quietly powerful lyrics to stand as its stunning centerpiece.

Find out more at www.juliemintz.com