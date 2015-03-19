Live In-Studio Session with Emilyn Brodsky –– Exclusive Video

We recently sat down with NYC-based songwriter Emilyn Brodsky, where she discussed her new album Emilyn Brodsky Eats Her Feelings and much more.

You can watch the full interview right here.

While in the studio, Brodsky performed a couple of her tunes as well, and below you can watch “Origami Cranes” and “Born Again” – the latter of which is featured on her latest LP.

With her minimal ukulele playing, Brodsky’s quirky lyrics and hooky writing style shines brightly. Check it out below!

For tour dates, album details and much more, visit emilynbrodsky.net.