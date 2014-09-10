The Lumineers Begin Writing Next Album and Resign to Dualtone Records (US) and Decca (ROW)

Following the success and acclaim surrounding their 2012 self-titled debut and world tour, The Lumineers have inked the paper on LP2 and resigned with Dualtone Records (North America) and Decca/Universal (ROW).

The band has returned to their home studio in Denver, CO to begin writing their sophomore album.

Lead singer and guitar player Wesley Schultz took to the band's Instagram account to announce they were back in the studio. "Well folks, we are back in the studio...It's been one hell of a ride so far, and we are excited to be writing again. Thanks, and stay tuned..."

About re-signing the band, GM of Dualtone Records Paul Roper said, "We consider The Lumineers and their team as family and we are thrilled to be continuing our partnership forward with their sophomore album. The early songs we have heard are proof that they are writing material every bit as compelling as the tracks from their debut. This record will be well worth the wait."

The band has new material that will be contributed to both the upcoming soundtrack to the hit television show The Walking Dead, and the Lorde-curated soundtrack to the blockbuster movie franchise The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1.

About their contribution to the soundtrack for The Walking Dead, titled "Visions of China," SPIN noted that the track was, "... a meditative piece that recalls Radiohead's OK Computer to some degree, perhaps channeled through Fleet Foxes folksier paradigm."

Listen: The Lumineers' 'Walking Dead' song "Visions of China"

The last part of 2014 finds the Denver group finishing the world tour on their recently announced and largely sold out South American and South African tour. Stops include Buenos Aires, Rio, Sao Paolo and 2 shows in Cape Town.

The Lumineers On Tour

Nov 18 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Jose Cuervo Salon

Nov 20 - Bogota, Colombia @ Soma Festival

Nov 22 - Santiago, Chile @ Primavera Fauna Festival

Nov 25 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Niceto Club (SOLD OUT)

Nov 26 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Niceto Club (SOLD OUT)

Nov 28 - Rio De Janiero, Brazil @ Queremos! At Vivo Rio

Nov 29 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Popload Festival

Dec 04 - Cape Town, South Africa @ Kirstenbosch Gardens (SOLD OUT)

Dec 05 - Cape Town, South Africa @ Kirstenbosch Gardens (SOLD OUT)

Dec 06 - Johannesburg, South Africa @ Emmarentia Dam

More at http://thelumineers.com