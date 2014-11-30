Martin Guitar — #JoinTheFamily!

Martin is excited to announce the 2015 Martin Owners Club enrollment dates!

Enrollments will begin on January 5, 2015 and run through April 6, 2015.

Martin Owners Club Members receive special benefits like: an opportunity to attend the annual An Evening With Chris Martin, exclusive sweepstakes, previews of Martin products and gear before public releases, 20% off your 1833 Shop purchases, and so much more!

As CEO and Chairman Chris Martin IV said, “You are the reason we strive every day to produce the best acoustic guitars and strings in the world. You are the reason we have been a thriving business for 180 years and counting. Thank you for being the owners.”

Learn more about how you can #JoinTheFamily here.